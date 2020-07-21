CASS LAKE -- In a notice of referendum Friday the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe announced band members will vote on the construction of a wellness center.

Voting will take place during the general election on Aug. 18, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On the announcement post on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Facebook page, many commented with concerns asking the tribal council for more information regarding the referendum -- who would fund the center, where would it be located and more.

The council responded saying, “more information will be released in the coming weeks along with a schedule for online and/or community informational meetings and Q&A sessions.”

A potential wellness center in Leech Lake has been in discussion for some time now, however, momentum seems to have paused for the last few months, most likely due to the coronavirus.