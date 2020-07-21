BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is currently seeking volunteers due to high demand at the food shelf in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The food shelf is a faith-based organization supporting households in Beltrami County who are experiencing food insecurity, a release said. Over the last two months, more than 3,500 people -- many of whom are economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic -- came to the food shelf for help.

To meet this increasing need, the food shelf is seeking more volunteers to help stock shelves, pack and distribute food boxes in a safe, socially distanced environment, the release said.

Those who are interested should be able to commit to a shift throughout the summer and into fall. Youth ages 14 and older are welcome.

For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Johnson at BCFSvolunteer@gmail.com or call (218) 444-6580, ext. 28.