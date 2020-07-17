Former University of North Dakota Provost Tom DiLorenzo was shot and killed in Charleston, S.C., according to media reports in South Carolina.

The Post-Courier reported that DiLorenzo was with his wife, Suzanne Austin, the College of Charleston’s newly appointed provost, when a gunman opened fire shortly after 6 a.m. in an attempted robbery in downtown Charleston.

“We are absolutely devastated by this unthinkable tragedy,” UND tweeted Friday afternoon. “Our grieving hearts are with the DiLorenzo family.”

The Post-Courier reported that DiLorenzo was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The paper said Austin wasn’t physically injured.

The investigation is ongoing and the Post-Courier reported that police declined to answer any additional questions. No suspects or arrests have been announced.

DiLorenzo, 63, retired as provost of UND at the end of May after having been at the university for seven years.

When his retirement was announced in February he was lauded for his work with UND’s budget and knowledge of the university.

“During his tenure, he has served four presidents and devoted great time and energy to advancing UND during difficult budgetary years, always guided by what is in the best interest of our students, faculty, staff and the institution,” former interim UND President Joshua Wynne said in February.

In a statement to the College of Charleston campus, President Andrew Hsu said DiLorenzo and his wife had moved to Charleston a few weeks ago.

“Tom was celebrated not only for his collaborative leadership style, but also his belief in experiential learning and how the city of Grand Forks served as an extension of the UND classroom,” Hsu wrote. “Given time, Tom would have seen parallels of that dynamic here in Charleston as well.”

“From what I understand, Tom – as you would expect of any lifelong academician – held education in the highest esteem, even calling it the 'ultimate equalizer' because he knew that education was the only way a person could take full control of his/her/their life and ensure a future of success,” Hsu continued.

Check back for more on this developing story.