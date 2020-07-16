RED LAKE -- Incumbent Red Lake Tribal Councilor Allen Pemberton won the run-off election in a close race Wednesday, according to certified election results.

Pemberton will continue to represent the Redby district, and will serve a four year term. He secured the position with 318 votes, 51.79% of the total.

Challenger Herman Donnell fell short of winning by a small margin, taking 296 votes, or 48.21% of the total.

The two faced off Wednesday after no candidate received more than half of the vote back in May. The district initially had seven candidates running, with incumbent Pemberton receiving 41% of the vote with 256 votes, and coming in second was Donnell with 120 votes.

Others in the general Redby race were Gary Auginash Sr., Michael Cobenais, Kevin Jones, Sheldon Brown and Rodney Prentice.