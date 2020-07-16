The states with the youngest median age among Hispanics are North Dakota and South Dakota, both of which led the U.S. in percentage of population growth during the past decade.

According to Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau estimates, three states -- Maine, Vermont and West Virginia -- have fewer people of Hispanic ethnicity than either of the Dakotas.

From 2010 to 2019, the Hispanic population grew 129% in North Dakota. During the same decade, South Dakota's Hispanic population grew by 66%. Minnesota, meanwhile, saw an estimated 25% growth in the same time period.

See the interactive map below for more details on the latest estimates.