The funds were given as part of Blue Cross' Healthy Start Program. According to a release, the NMF will use the funding to support child care providers in the northwest Minnesota region over the next two years.

The Healthy Start Program was created to help improve access to quality, early education. The first five years of a child's life, according to the release, are crucial in setting them up for a successful life. About 90% of brain development occurs before the age of five.

"We are committed to making sure child care providers in our region are receiving the support they need to continue to provide quality care," said Missy Okeson, program officer at NMF. "We are grateful to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation for recognizing the importance of this work."

The NMF is a public, charitable foundation serving 12 counties in the area, and invests resources, facilitates collaboration and promotes philanthropy.