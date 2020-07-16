BEMIDJI -- The ongoing coronavirus pandemic didn't just cause the Bemidji Senior Center to close. It also meant the cancellation of several integral fundraisers.

The center had to close in mid-March and didn't reopen until the first week of June. Despite starting some operations, the center has had to go on without several events.

"The pandemic has been catastrophic for the Senior Center's budget," said Manager Michelle Crow. "We've had to cancel our fundraisers and some of the community organizations that donate to us annually have let us know that they don't have any funds to donate to us. A big portion of our budget is now missing."

One of the most frequent events that has been cancelled is the center's monthly pancake breakfast.

"That was a staple for the Senior Center's budget," Crow said. "We also have an annual spring style show we had to cancel, as well as our spring rummage and bake sale. Our fall rummage and bake sale was also canceled."

As a result, the center needs financial donations.

"We have a lot of people offering to volunteer hours of services," Crow said. "But what we really need are donations to help fill the holes in our budget."

Despite the closure for a time, the center staff has kept busy. While the doors were shut, staff worked on flooring, roofing and painting projects, as well as adding new cabinets.

While the facility is back open, Crow said the time open has been limited from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Activities have also been limited and groups are remaining smaller.

Crow said it's important for the center to stay open, as isolation and depression can become common with the aging population.

"We want to be here for a long time," Crow said. "We've been here since 1962 and we want to be here for the years to come. But in order to make that happen, we need the community's financial support."

Donations can be mailed to the center at 216 Third St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.