PUPOSKY -- The Koch family was recently named Beltrami County’s "2020 Farm Family of the Year" by the University of Minnesota.

Jeff Koch grew up on his family’s dairy farm near Puposky, just north of Bemidji, with his parents, George and Sylvia, and six siblings, according to a release from the Beltrami County Extension Office. In 1965, George and Sylvia moved to Alaska Township but kept the family farm until 2006. New owners took over the livestock on the farm, but Jeff and George continued to farm the land. Together they planted and harvested about 1,000 acres on the property.

Now, at his own farmstead, Jeff and his family raise a 50 head cow-calf beef herd and run a crop operation. The family plants over 700 acres of corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Jeff also runs a custom harvest business for members of the community and operates a farm machinery mechanical shop called Pike Creek Repairs.

Jeff manages the farm with the support of his wife Rachel and their grown children, Tori and Jake, continue to help when they can. Jake is employed at Kraus Anderson Construction but lends a hand with field work and the beef herd. Tori is a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota Crookston and works for BASF in North Carolina. When she is home she loves to help with everyday chores and jumps on the tractor when she can, the release said.

Jeff is currently a supervisor on the Alaska Township Board. Jake and Rachel are members of St. John’s Catholic Church. The couple’s children were active 4-H members growing up, the release said.

COVID-19 has forced cancellation of the annual Minnesota Farmfest, where the awards are presented each August. This year’s honorees will be celebrated in an online video tribute. The recognition, led by University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, will be available at 1 p.m., Aug. 6, at mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu.

Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture, the release said.

A complete list of the 2020 Farm Families of the Year will be available at mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu.