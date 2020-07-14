BEMIDJI -- The No. 1 Ladies’ Advocacy Agency, which provides advocacy services for those affected by interpersonal violence and their family members and friends, is now seeking volunteers.

The organization is non-profit and runs completely on the help of volunteers. The group is searching for people who can commit to work two to five hours a week, though it doesn't have to be every week, to provide advocacy services. Daytime availability is helpful, but not required.

According to a release, advocacy services include taking phone calls from clients, helping clients fill out court documents, and/or attending court hearings with clients and/or on behalf of clients and more. Training will be provided, and no prior experience is necessary.

"We do want volunteers who are empathetic and willing to walk with clients on their road to a happier life," the release said. "If you want to take on a volunteer position that can make a huge impact on healing our community, please apply."

For more information and to fill out an application, visit advocacyagency.wixsite.com/advocacyagency or contact Kerry Hicks at (218) 760-7889 or NumberOneLadiesAgency@gmail.com.