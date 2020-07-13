BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area is now accepting applications for Emergency Food and Shelter funding through Saturday, Aug. 1.

The Beltrami County area has been awarded two different funding phases that will run concurrently and have only one application.

The federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program has provided funding for agencies serving Beltrami County residents with $21,671 of grant monies and the CARES Act has provided funding of $30,896, which means that the local Emergency Food and Shelter Board has $52,567 dollars to award to local agencies to help Beltrami County residents with emergency food and shelter needs, a release said.

In each funded jurisdiction, a local board advertises the availability of the funds, establishes local priorities, selects local non-profit and government agencies to receive supplemental funding, and monitors program compliance.

Applications may be accessed by visiting Emergency Food and Shelter Program, under Our Work at www.unitedwaybemidji.org.

Completed applications must be submitted to: United Way of Bemidji Area, Attn: Emergency Food and Shelter Local Board, P.O. Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619.

The EFS Program has been in existence since 1983 and was authorized under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987. EFS Program funds are used to supplement food, shelter, rent, mortgage and utility assistance programs with non-disaster related emergencies.