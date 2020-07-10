BEMIDJI -- Construction will begin soon on a stretch of road cutting through downtown Bemidji.

On Monday, July 20, the city and Sparky's Construction will begin a reconstruction project on a block of America Avenue Northwest between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, just west of Bemidji City Hall. As the intersection on Fifth Street will be under construction, there will be no access for vehicles.

A signed detour will be established to direct traffic traveling on Fifth Street. Work on the stretch of road is scheduled to be completed before Labor Day.

The project involves removing and replacing sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer utilities, as well as the curb, gutter, sidewalk, gravel and pavement. The work is a continuation of a project in 2019, where the city reconstructed the intersection of Fourth Street and America Avenue.

For this year, the city approved Sparky's Construction to do the work for $288,755.80. When accounting for other services such as inspection, the total comes to $332,000.

Residents with additional questions are encouraged to the city at (218) 333-1850.