In a message to the student body, BSU President Faith Hensrud said an employee and a student had received positive COVID-19 tests. According to the message, the cases are unrelated.

The employee, Hensrud stated, was on campus as recently as June 30, while the student was last at BSU on July 1. Hensrud wrote that the employee has been self-quarantining at a location outside of Bemidji since July 3.

After conducting contact tracing and receiving guidance from Sanford Health, BSU officials concluded that the employee case doesn't require any other BSU staff or students to quarantine or get tested.

In regards to the student's case, BSU has advised a small group of less than 10 members of the campus community who were in contact with the individual to quarantine themselves.

"This news is likely to create unease within our campus community," Hensrud stated. "The safety, security and health of our faculty, staff and students continues to be our number one priority."

Hensrud also included a reminder in her message that if a person feels ill, they should seek medical attention and practice social distancing.

The pandemic has also impacted local businesses recently. The Holiday gas station at 1106 Paul Bunyan Drive, for example, had to close for deep cleaning Tuesday after learning an employee had a confirmed case of COVID-19. A notice from the store stated the employee was last working at the store from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 19, 29 and 30, as well as July 1 and 2.

In downtown Bemidji, Cantabria Coffee Co. had to close until further notice, as someone who tested positive was recently in contact with a staff member.

"As a precautionary measure, the entire staff was tested to ensure the safety of the community and the team," the company said in a recent Facebook post. "Until we receive negative test results the coffee shop will be closed and deep cleaned to be absolutely certain everything is safe and everyone is healthy."