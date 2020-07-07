10 years ago

July 8, 2010 -- Security State Bank was chartered on Feb. 7, 1910. Homer Baer moved to Bemidji and worked at the bank and then bought it in 1915. In 1946, the second Homer Baer joined the bank and became president in 1959. His son, John Baer, joined the bank in 1967 and became president in 1979. Now Tiffany Baer Paine and brother Ryan Baer are part of the team.

25 years ago

July 8, 1995 -- North Country Business Products of Bemidji is now an employee-owned business. An Employee Stock Ownership Plan purchased 50.1 percent of NCBP stock from owner Gary Torfin, and is shared by the 92 company associates. NCBP began business in 1921 as an office supply store and in 1973 the Torfins purchased it and changed the name in 1980.

50 years ago

July 8, 1970 -- Gary Lockner, formerly of Bemidji and now teaching at Baudette, was the lucky searcher who found the Jaycees’ hidden object. Incoming Jaycees President John Baer presented Lockner with the $500 Savings Bond. His brother Bill, who helped with the search, held the hidden object, a polished stone the two found near Lake Boulevard at Sixth Street.

100 years ago

July 8, 1920 -- The weekly dance to be held at Birchmont promises to surpass in popularity all previous similar occasions, since a special program of interest has been provided. A four-piece orchestra will provide the music for the occasion. Tickets for the gentlemen will be $1.35, which amount includes war tax. Gentlemen are permitted to bring as many ladies as desired.