BEMIDJI -- Even though he married the daughter of a dairy farmer, Paul Benshoof quickly discovered he wasn’t cut out for that line of work. Instead, he followed a familial path and became an attorney.

This week, after serving 23 years as a Beltrami County District Court judge, Benshoof is retiring from a career that he says gave him purpose.

“The purpose that being a judge has brought to my life is something that is going to be very hard to replace,” Benshoof said, “getting up in the morning and knowing that I’m going to try to do the best for other people. I know that in my retirement I will be trying to look for something to replace that kind of purpose."

Paul and his wife, Jody, also plan to spend more time with their two sons, daughters-in-law and granddaughter. His son Galen, his wife Teresa, and their 2-year-old Maya; along with son Sam and his wife, Laura, all live in the Twin Cities.

Benshoof, 68, grew up in Detroit Lakes, Minn., and majored in English at Carleton College. His older brother was a lawyer in Los Angeles, his uncle was a county attorney. His cousin was a New York City lawyer. But Paul wasn’t certain he wanted to follow that path.

He got a job, saved some money and took a year off to travel in Europe.

“For almost two months in summer of 1975 I worked on a dairy farm in Norway and realized that I had no ability to work in such demanding physical work,” he said. “I decided at that point that maybe law was the better of the options for me. The irony is that Jody is the daughter of a dairy farmer who spoke only Norwegian until he went to school when he was a child. Talk about ironies in life.”

Paul and Jody moved to Bemidji in 1978 after he completed law school at the University of Minnesota. He practiced law for 19 years, then was appointed Ninth Judicial Court judge by Gov. Arne Carlson in 1997. He replaced Judge James E. Preece, who had reached mandatory retirement age.

“I came to law not necessarily thinking that it was my fate to become a judge,” Benshoof said. “I liked the connection I had with my clients (as a lawyer). But I ultimately decided to throw my hat in the ring to be considered as a replacement for Judge Preece … thinking that I would be able to have a greater impact in the lives of people, knowing that judges see way more people on a daily basis than the lawyers probably do.”

Of course, he could not have imagined what court proceedings would be like during a pandemic. Since March 23 of this year, courtrooms have been empty and proceedings have taken place on computer screens. Many cases, such as eviction actions, have had to be continued by order of the governor.

“There is just a huge backlog of work that we have not been able to perform,” Benshoof said. “More recently we have been able to do some work remotely. It is so different to be handling cases, administering justice when I’m nothing more than a head on a computer screen. But it’s a way that we’ve been able to do some work. I don’t know when, if ever, we’re going to have a courtroom packed with people for their hearings or potential trials. The video technology is going to be with us for a good long time, and maybe years, if not permanently.”

Benshoof was honored last fall by Pollen Midwest and AARP as one of 50 people over the age of 50 who have made significant contributions and achievements in their communities. He was recognized for his work with the Beltrami County Domestic Violence Court, the county’s Children’s Justice Initiative and his advocacy for the hearing impaired.