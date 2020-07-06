BEMIDJI -- A subcommittee of the Beltrami County Fair Board has been working on implementing a mini drive-in movie theater at the fairgrounds to host a movie night for area families.

Dave Quam, project manager, recently shared a video explaining the entire process.

"What we're doing here is a test program to see if we can do a mini drive-in theater at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds," Quam said in the video. "There's a lot of 4-H kids, and I suspect some adults, that have probably never been to a drive-in movie."

The Bemidji Theater donated a screen to the project, and they were also given a video projector by Bob Moore of River Cinema 15 in East Grand Forks.

After doing the initial test run on July 1, Quam came to the conclusion that it may be better to wait until later this summer to do the movie night. As it doesn't get dark until after 9 p.m. in early summer, making it hard for people to be able to see the screen from their cars.

Since the goal is to make it a family event, Quam is now shooting for the movie night to take place during the end of July or first week of August.

The event will be free to the public and the group hopes to fit at least 50 cars in the space to watch the movie.