"Three of our NW Area Aglow board members will be sharing on three different names for God, so we invite you to meet with us in July to learn about a few names that may be familiar or new to us," organizers said in a release. "We will also be interceding for the United States of America and the world, and anything else the Lord has for us to pray about."

Attendees are welcome to bring their own protective mask and gloves if desired. The group will be practicing social distancing and seating.