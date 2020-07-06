BEMIDJI -- More than 750 vehicles made their way through the Sanford Center parking lot on Sunday afternoon for the Bemidji Jaycees Grand Unparade, which was held as part of the 76th Annual Water Carnival.
Josh Peterson and Gwen Labovitch wave to cars from the Bemidji Jaycees float as they pass by during the Grand Unparade on Sunday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Cars pass through a line of floats during the Grand Unparade on Sunday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Jacie Robinson-Lyon, Little Miss Cass Lake, and her sister, Sky, wave to cars as they pass through the Grand Unparade on Sunday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
No Rest For The Pickers play a song during the Grand Unparade on Sunday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Gwen Labovitch, Jaycees JCI Minnesota president, hands a goodie bag to parade goers as they pass through the Grand Unparade on Sunday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Members of the Bemidji High School marching band play a song during the Grand Unparade on Sunday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)