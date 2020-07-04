ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A 49-year-old man from Plymouth who was reported missing in Douglas County was found safe.

Brent Latuff called the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning, July 4, because he heard he was a missing person. He told authorities he's fine and was with a friend. His family was notified.

Latuff was reported missing July 3. He was last seen leaving a family cabin on County Road 11 Northeast in Douglas County on June 28.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public’s help in locating him and in a news release said they're thankful that Latuff is safe.