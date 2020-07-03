The fire department received a call from a person walking in front of the Wells Fargo building about an individual yelling from a manhole in front of the building. The individual was asking for help to get out.

The fire department lifted the manhole cover and found a man "visibly in distress," according to a news release from the city of Duluth. After placing a ladder down the manhole, firefighters were able to retrieve the individual, who was then taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The man is being held for observation, the release said. The Duluth Police Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded.

The call came after a report Wednesday about a man spotted entering the sewer system just off Interstate 35 and South Third Avenue West around noon. Crews searched for over two hours, but only found clothes inside of the manhole close to the location where it was reported that a man entered.

The search was called off at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.