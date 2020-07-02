10 years ago

July 4, 2010 -- Twenty-three new sculptures have been placed throughout town, but it’s the oversized, colorized beavers that have everyone’s attention. The beavers are far from the only new features of this year’s Bemidji Sculpture Walk, but they certainly have become the focus. “The beavers are stealing the show,” said Al Belleveau, one of the founders of the walk.

25 years ago

July 4, 1995 -- Aaron Fairbanks of Bemidji has qualified for the fourth straight year at the National High School Rodeo to be held in Gillette, Wyo. Fairbanks took first place in team roping and second in calf roping. He has qualified each year since his freshman year. Bemidji High School has had a representative in the rodeo nationals since 1979.

50 years ago

July 4, 1970 -- Members of the Bemidji Volunteer Fire Department saw the plans for the proposed new Fire Hall. The third reading on a resolution to hold a bond election on the fire facility is scheduled for the next City Council meeting. Present at the training meeting were Glenn Skime, Dave Hanson, Lee Jarpey, Gilbert Bahr, Louis Drieger and Vie Berglund.

100 years ago

July 4, 1920 -- Forest Inn, the new building erected at Itasca State Park last summer will be opened to the public on July 4. This will give an opportunity to tourists and others to obtain a luncheon at the park at any time during the day or night. Short orders will be served, refreshments such as ice cream, soft drinks, and confectionery will also be available.