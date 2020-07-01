BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Jaycees' Red, White and Boom fireworks show is set to begin at dusk on Saturday, July 4, on Lake Bemidji.

According to the Jaycees, the best viewing area for the fireworks will be the southwest end of Lake Bemidji.

The fireworks barge will be located 1,200 feet out from the shoreline of Paul Bunyan Park, and the Jaycees ask that boats remain out of the 800-foot exclusion zone around the barge. It will be monitored by emergency personnel and volunteers, a release said.

The Nymore Landing Access will be closed for 24 hours, starting at midnight on July 4, for show preparation.

Bemidji Jaycees' COVID-19 guidelines for viewing the fireworks:

Maintain social distancing.

Follow StaySafe MN guidelines.

Spectators are encouraged to wear a mask.

Do not call 911 with complaints about social distancing.

The Pioneer and Jaycees will livestream the show on social media.