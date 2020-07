BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Pioneer will stream the Bemidji Jaycees' Red, White and Boom fireworks show on Saturday evening.

The Pioneer will stream the event on its Facebook and Instagram pages for those who are not able attend or do not feel comfortable going to the show due to COVID-19.

The show will begin around 9:45 p.m. on the southwest end of Lake Bemidji.

The Bemidji Jaycees will also livestream the fireworks on their social media page. Click here for more information.