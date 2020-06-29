This includes all 30-minute, one-hour and two-hour zones, as well as all other city parking-related regulations in the downtown area between First St. NW and Eighth St. NW.

"As restrictions related to COVID-19 begin to ease, downtown is becoming filled with people and cars," Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin said in a release. "This is a great thing and something we are all happy to see. However, as businesses begin to open up finding a place to park is becoming difficult."

This week, the Downtown Business Association asked the Bemidji Police Department to resume all parking enforcement, the release said. To begin the process, the department has committed to one week of education and warnings, until full enforcement begins July 7.