BEMIDJI -- United Way of Bemidji Area is hosting its first bass and walleye fishing tournament, presented by Lueken’s Village Foods. Fishing begins at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 24 and final scores will be recorded by 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. Bass and Walleye winning categories are based on overall length.

Top prizes include:

Two first place winners at $3,000.

Two second place winners at $1,750.

Two third place winners at $1,000.

Two fourth place winners at $750.

Two fifth place winners at $500.

Two sixth place winners at $300.

Two seventh place winners at $200.

Two eighth place winners receiving $150 worth of Acme Tools prizes.

Two ninth place winners receiving $100 worth of Northwoods Bait and Tackle prizes.

Teams can win both categories. Overall winning totals are based on 100 boats registered.

To register, download the FishDonkey app and search “United Way Fishing Tournament.” Registration closes at 5 p.m. on July 23. Entry fee is $200 per two-person team.

For more information, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org/fishing-tournament or call Shannon at (218) 444-8929.