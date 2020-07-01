BEMIDJI -- Farmers to Families food boxes will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 8, at the Bemidji High School, 2900 Division St. W.

There will be 25-pound boxes of produce, 25-pound boxes of dairy products and 11-pound boxes of frozen proteins available for drive-thru pick-up at the distribution site.

The goal is to serve as many community members as possible, so distribution will be limited to one box (one produce, one dairy, one protein) per person/family.

The food box distribution is a partnership between the North Country Food Bank, the United Way of Bemidji Area, and Bemidji Area Schools.

For questions, call the Bemidji Area Schools Food Service office at (218) 333-3100 Ext: 31142 or 31141.