10 years ago

June 27, 2010 -- Fran Hauber has been racing cars for 10 years. For most racers, that would be a fairly long career, but to Fran he’s still learning. His mentor, veteran racer Corry VanMil, has been racing for 42 years and has won three features already this season at Bemidji Speedway. Hauber credits VanMil as well as a longtime friend Gary Condon with getting him into racing.

25 years ago

June 27, 1995 -- The owners of a Bemidji property management and real estate business became the owners of the old Bemidji Public Library building, but not until Bemidji City Council members clashed over city parking stalls that are part of the deal. Eugene and Sharon Moen bid $155,000 for the property and won council approval to take possession of the old library.

50 years ago

June 27, 1970 -- A twister hit the Scott farm about three miles southeast of Lengby, totally demolishing a large granary and hog house leaving no evidence the buildings ever stood. It hurled oak trees across the fence without touching wire or posts and carried gas tanks through the house, without any severe damage to the house or injuries to people or livestock.

100 years ago

June 27, 1920 -- A game of baseball has been arranged for Sunday afternoon and with a first class nine from Deer River, who are thoroughly confident they will be the victors in the contest. According to the plans made, a catcher whom Bemidji fans should recognize and remember as one of the best players that ever played for this city, "Red" Frank, played for the locals in 1916.