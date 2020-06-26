BEMIDJI -- The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $200,000 in funding to combat youth homelessness this week, with more than $5,000 dedicated to the Bemidji area.

The dollars will be available in the form of vouchers for the agency's Foster Youth to Independence, or FYI, Initiative, a release said. In total, nine housing authorities will receive funding to assist young adults transitioning out of foster care.

Locally, the Bemidji Housing and Redevelopment Authority received $5,140. This is the second funding award to the Bemidji authority this month.

Since the initiative was launched in summer 2019, 26 states have received FYI funding, equating to 677 individual vouchers, totaling more than $5.4 million. The effort, according to the release, is to prevent or end homelessness among young adults under 25-years-old who are or have recently left the foster care system.

The release sites data compiled by the United States Department of Health and Human Services that shows more than 20,000 young people age out of foster care each year. According to the National Center for Housing and Child Welfare, 25% of them will experience homelessness within four years of leaving the system and an even higher number of them are precariously housed.