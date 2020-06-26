BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a virtual Coffee and Conversation event at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1. During the 30-minute conversation Assistant District Engineer Darren Laesch and Project Manager Joe McKinnon will talk about three corridor studies in the Bemidji area.

To register for the meeting, visit www.mndot.gov/d2 and click on the meeting link. A recording of the Coffee and Conversation event will also be posted on the district’s webpage for those unable to attend the meeting live.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the virtual meeting and ask questions about any MnDOT related projects or concerns, a release said.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. The virtual meeting will provide participants an opportunity to meet with MnDOT staff and ask questions. MnDOT encourages participation by all as they believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide, the release said.

For updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest.

For a complete list of projects for 2020, visit www.mndot.gov/d2. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.