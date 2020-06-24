ST. PAUL -- U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Brad Finstad announced Tuesday that the USDA is investing $50,000 for essential maintenance equipment in the city of Blackduck.

The city of Blackduck will use a $50,000 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a new skid steer loader machine. Blackduck’s Public Works Department maintains approximately 10 miles of city streets, one and one-half miles of alleyways and six city parking lots. All of these areas are in need of snow, sand and debris maintenance throughout the year, which is hard to achieve with their existing single plow truck. This project will help purchase a skid steer that can be used year-round and allow public works staff the ability to more efficiently manage city maintenance tasks.

“Modern, safe infrastructure and the equipment to maintain it are the bedrock of any community,” Finstad said. “It’s clearing the streets of snow in the winter for people to get back and forth to work safely; it’s having the equipment to clean up fallen debris after a storm. All these things contribute to the economic prosperity of rural America.”

Funding for Tuesday’s announcement was made available through the $150 million in grants included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Trump signed into law on June 6, 2019. These grants are to help eligible rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of natural disasters.