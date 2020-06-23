10 years ago

June 24, 2010 -- The Bemidji City Council agreed to discount 10 percent of specific city fees required for the development of Pine Haven Townhomes, a low- and moderate-income housing project. The council agreed to waive a total of $8,389 from anticipated building and SAC/WAC (sewer and water connection) fees. There are no guarantees the housing project will be built.

25 years ago

June 24, 1995 -- Eight members of the Bemidji High School girls golf team won letters as Bemidji retained its Section 8AA title and finished third in the state meet. Tina Burlingame, Carrie Diffley, Casey Curb, Sarah Johnson, Michelle Ballan, Stacie Motzko, Julie Lubken and Angie Holmes along with Coach Jeff Nelson were honored at a team banquet.

50 years ago

June 24, 1970 -- The Red Lake Indian Guide Service has been reactivated and daily tours of the 637,000-acre Red Lake Indian Reservation are being conducted, as announced by Roger Head, field representative for the Bemidji State College Indian Community Action Project. The Red Lake program provides free guide service for extensive tours of the Chippewa Reservation.

100 years ago

June 24, 1920 -- Harold Bachman's Million Dollar Band has been engaged to play at an afternoon and evening concert in Bemidji, under the auspices of the Ralph Gracie Post of the American Legion. In addition to two concerts made up of classical and the latest popular selections, there will also be a pavement dance in the evening with an orchestra of 12 pieces.