IRON RANGE, Minn. -- Although countless events across the country have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the Northern Lights Music Festival have announced that the show will still go on this summer in multiple locations along Minnesota's Iron Range.

The three-week classical music performance program and music school is going into its 17th season this year and is scheduled for July 4-27.

“We feel we can be at the forefront of working with the new realities of healthy artistic performance and can present great art to the Iron Range public this summer,” Veda Zuponcic, Northern Lights Music Festival artistic director, said in a release. “It must also be said that our artists will treat their presence in the community with respect and care.”

Opening the festival will be two outdoor performances entitled Festive Fourth to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The first show will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at the Bob Baldrica Bandstand in Olcott Park, 901 Ninth St. N, in Virginia. The concert will be repeated at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the Minnesota Discovery Park Amphitheater, 1005 Discovery Drive in Chisholm.

The concerts are free to the public, and a limit of 250 patrons are allowed to be admitted to the venues, socially distanced and masked. Donations will be accepted.

NLMF will also present two performances of Puccini’s “Tosca” at the Minnesota Discovery Center Amphitheater in Chisholm. They will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and Sunday, July 19. Audiences will be limited to 250 patrons per show, and seated in assigned, distanced seats. Patrons must be masked to enter the Discovery Center. Tosca will be livestreamed for a $10 charge.

“To keep the orchestra safe, patrons will see a distanced orchestra placed to the sides of the orchestra pit, with Plexiglas dividers between wind players and the rest of the orchestra,” the release said.

Additionally, Menotti’s “The Medium” will be presented at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, and 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, in the Veda Zuponcic Auditorium at Mesabi East High School, 601 N First St. W, in Aurora. Admittance will be limited to 150 patrons, socially distanced in assigned seating. The cost is $30 per ticket. "The Medium" will be livestreamed for a $10 charge.

There will also be chamber music held at 3, 5 and 7 p.m., July 6-24, at B’nai Abraham Cultural Center, 328 Fifth St. S, in Virginia. Because of the venue’s small size, only 30 people can attend each recital or concert.