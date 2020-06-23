BEMIDJI -- The Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area is now open and is reminding the community that they are still in need of physical and monetary donations. All donations received through June 30 will be matched, doubling the impact of each donation.

There are many ways to give to the club, a few items are listed below. A letter will be provided for tax purposes upon receipt of items.

Hand sanitizer

Gloves, non-latex, powder-free

White copy paper

Stamps (regular postage)

Tape of all kinds

To supply the Power Point Store, which is a part of educational programming:

Card games



Gift cards to local restaurants to use as educational incentives for youth



$5 gift items for girls and boys

A full wish list can be viewed here.

To make a donation, visit www.bgcbemidji.org, or by filling out this form.

The staff at the Boys and Girls Club also recently completed health and safety training with Sanford Health and Beltrami County Health before re-opening the club.

Training included how to properly wear cloth masks, use infrared, touchless thermometers and complete health assessments. Training also included how to properly fit an N95 mask in the event staff would need to isolate a child who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms. While working with children, club staff wear cloth masks donated to the club by United Way, a release said.

The club adopted an Infectious Disease Plan to follow while operating under COVID-19 guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health. All youth and staff complete a health assessment, including a temperature check, before entering the club for the summer program.

The club opened on June 8 for children in first through fifth grades with a full-day, fee-based model. The program maintains physical distancing with a one to nine staff-to-child ratio with each group. The club opened with 21 children. Registrations are still being accepted for the summer program, although openings are limited. The program will run through Sept. 4.

For more information about the summer program and COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit bgcbemidji.org.