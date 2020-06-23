LAKE ITASCA -- Due to the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers Show -- scheduled for Aug. 21-23 -- has been canceled, the LIRPF Board of Directors announced in a recent release.

The event, which takes place each year in Itasca State Park, would have commemorated its 45th annual show this August.

“(We) believe this is the responsible action to take in an effort to keep everyone safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said. “The health and safety of our members, participants, volunteers, spectators and community remains our top priority. We know this news is very disappointing, and all of us feel the same, but we know this decision is for the best.”

The next show is scheduled for Aug. 20-22, 2021, and the LIRPF Board of Directors said it will be an “even bigger and better” show.

Despite the show’s cancellation, the organization is moving forward on new projects and upgrades, and volunteers are needed.

A new building project to house a donated toy collection is in the works, and if interested in volunteering, contact LIRPF president Ken Brein at (218) 358-0329.

Additionally, volunteers are needed to help with repairs, the staining of buildings and ground upkeep this summer. Volunteers will be able to camp and use the facilities if they wish to be involved in any of the projects. Interested participants can contact Margaret Johnson at (218) 785-2223.

There will not be a raffle this year, but donations are appreciated in helping the organization cover ongoing monthly expenses. Donations can be mailed to: LIRPF, 17571 310th St. Bagley, MN 56621.