DEER RIVER -- The 41-year-old man who was found dead in Schoolcraft State Park last week was identified by officials on Tuesday, June 23.

The body of Melvin Rivera of Deer River was found in the Mississippi River within Schoolcraft State Park on Thursday, June 18, after being reported missing the previous evening.

The man was last seen alive on Wednesday, June 17, when he walked away from an area in the state park where he was spending time with friends, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. He was reported missing to the sheriff’s office at 11:36 p.m.

Law enforcement conducted a search of the campground south of Deer River and the state forest area throughout the night.

The search continued through Thursday and at approximately 2:47 p.m., a body of an adult male was recovered from the Mississippi River, the release said. An autopsy was scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota DNR Conservation and the Lakes Area Dive Team assisted with the search.