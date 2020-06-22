BEMIDJI -- Get ready to strut your stuff!

The Bemidji Jaycees Water "Quarnival” is featuring a new activity this year called the Socially-Distant Summer: Face Mask Fashion Show, and all community members are invited to get involved and show off their creative side in designing their own face mask.

Bemidji Jaycees member Larissa Donovan is organizing and emceeing the fashion show, which will take place online.

“Expect hilarity to ensue, as Paul Bunyan Broadcasting's Joel Hoover has agreed to co-emcee,” Donovan said in an announcement.

All face masks must be homemade, and participants will be judged in five award categories: least effective, most patriotic, best overall, Netflix's “Tiger King” Joe Exotic animal print/design and an honorable mention.

Additionally, there will be three “celebrity” judges, who will give their thoughts on participants’ creations: CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota Susan Jarvis; Beltrami County Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen; and Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Chris Muller.

Prizes for the fashion show have been donated by Sanford Health and the stations of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting.

For any questions, email Donovan at maskfashionshow@gmail.com

To register for the show, go to www.bemidjijaycees.com; or use this link: forms.gle/8Se6P8QChoFUNZc56

Those registering for the event will need to provide contact information so they can be invited to a Zoom conference call, which will be broadcast on YouTube.