Work on the playground at Gordon Falls Park in Bemidji is now complete.

Bemidji Rotarians spent several hours on Saturday, June 13, installing and spreading wood fibers and putting the final touches on the new playground, according to a release from Bemidji Parks and Recreation.

Parks staff installed additional benches at the park, adding picnic tables, along with trees and newly seeded landscaped areas. Landscape work was also being done on Monday, June 22.

Aging equipment and infrastructure was the reason for renovating Gordon Falls Park. It received several improvements at a total cost of more than $215,000.

Gordon Falls Park is located at 1102 Mississippi Ave. NW.