BEMIDJI -- After some uncertainty regarding whether there would be a Fourth of July fireworks display during the 76th annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival this year, it was announced Friday, June 19, that the Red, White and Boom Fireworks Spectacular will go on as planned.

The event, scheduled to start at dusk on July 4, will take place on Lake Bemidji by Paul Bunyan Park, Josh Peterson, chairman of the 76th annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival, said in a video on Friday.

“We’re going to have an exciting, explosive Fourth of July right here in Bemidji,” Peterson said.

However, donations are still needed to fund the fireworks show. While the Bemidji Jaycees have been actively fundraising and are near their goal, more funds are needed to make it happen.

Peterson asked that folks consider making a donation to the Bemidji Jaycees by going to their website, www.bemidjijaycees.com, or emailing them at bjjaycee@paulbunyan.net.