BEMIDJI -- The South Shore Marina dock, located on Lake Bemidji in the South Shore Development, is available and ready for boaters.

The marina is designed to accommodate seasonal docking of boats for Bemidji residents and South Shore businesses. There are five day docks available for users to visit businesses on the South Shore, grab a bite to eat, or enjoy the Paul Bunyan State Trail.

Four slips have been rented but some slips are still available at a first come first served basis, at a cost of$1,500, which includes private lift install and storage.

For more information, visit bemidjimn.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=275