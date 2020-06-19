DEER RIVER -- A 41-year-old Deer River man was found dead in the Mississippi River within Schoolcraft State Park on Thursday, after being reported missing Wednesday night.

The man was last seen alive on the evening of June 18 when he walked away from an area in the state park where he was spending time with friends, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. He was reported missing to the sheriff’s office at 11:36 p.m.

Law enforcement conducted a search of the campground south of Deer River and the state forest area throughout the night.

The search continued through Thursday and at approximately 2:47 p.m., a body of an adult male was recovered from the Mississippi River, the release said. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota DNR Conservation and the Lakes Area Dive Team assisted with the search.