10 years ago

June 20, 2010 -- The work of art that will be the floor of the Bemidji Regional Event Center is taking shape. “This whole area is going to be terrazzo,” said Barbara Keith, the artist who designed the 15,000-square-foot panorama of leaves, trees, birds, fish and animals framed by the blue northwoods sky and waters.

25 years ago

June 20, 1995 -- A water jet-ski competition on Lake Bemidji could bring nearly $144,000 to the Bemidji area, convincing the Bemidji City Council to approve the event. The jet-ski competition would be one day only, and would draw 150 to 300 racers from across the nation. Add about 600 members of the pit crew, some 500 out-of-town spectators and at least 1,250 area people.

50 years ago

June 20, 1970 -- Bemidji Aviation located at the municipal airport now offers a flying school and many other services such as charter flying service, air ambulance and airplane mechanic work which are being made available by the new owners Larry Diffley and Mark Shough. When it comes to flying instruction, Bemidji Aviation is very well qualified to give the best.

100 years ago

June 20, 1920 -- The firemen's delegation and Bemidji Union Band have returned from

Moorhead, where they were successful in securing the convention for Bemidji in 1923. The boys are loud in their praise of the entertainment given by Moorhead and give credit to the Minneapolis Fire Department band of 35 pieces for assisting Bemidji in landing the convention.