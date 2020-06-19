BEMIDJI -- What would normally be a week of dining out to support United Way in October, will now be a week of dining out in June, but with a twist.

According to a release, thanks to a generous donation from Enbridge, United Way of Bemidji Area is partnering with the Bemidji Alliance to support both families in need and locally owned restaurants.

To participate, members of the community can visit one of the 25 participating restaurants June 22-26, tell the server they are there for United Way Restaurant Week, and they will be entered into a $25-$50 gift card give-way at that restaurant.

Participating restaurants include:

Bar 209

Bemidji Brewing

Big Apple Bagels

Big River Scoop

CK Dudley's

Countryside Restaurant

Dairy Queen

Dave’s Pizza

Dunn Brothers Coffee

Garden Grill & Pub

Keg ‘n Cork

Lazy Jack’s

Lucky Dogs

Minnesota Nice Café

Paul Bunyan Sub Shop

Raphael’s Bakery Café

Red Stu

Ruttger's

Slim’s Bar & Grill

Sparkling Waters

Tara Thai

Tavern on South Shore

Turtle River Chophouse

Tutto Bene

Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse

For more information visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org/restaurant-week or call (218) 444-8929.