BEMIDJI -- What would normally be a week of dining out to support United Way in October, will now be a week of dining out in June, but with a twist.
According to a release, thanks to a generous donation from Enbridge, United Way of Bemidji Area is partnering with the Bemidji Alliance to support both families in need and locally owned restaurants.
To participate, members of the community can visit one of the 25 participating restaurants June 22-26, tell the server they are there for United Way Restaurant Week, and they will be entered into a $25-$50 gift card give-way at that restaurant.
Participating restaurants include:
- Bar 209
- Bemidji Brewing
- Big Apple Bagels
- Big River Scoop
- CK Dudley's
- Countryside Restaurant
- Dairy Queen
- Dave’s Pizza
- Dunn Brothers Coffee
- Garden Grill & Pub
- Keg ‘n Cork
- Lazy Jack’s
- Lucky Dogs
- Minnesota Nice Café
- Paul Bunyan Sub Shop
- Raphael’s Bakery Café
- Red Stu
- Ruttger's
- Slim’s Bar & Grill
- Sparkling Waters
- Tara Thai
- Tavern on South Shore
- Turtle River Chophouse
- Tutto Bene
- Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse
For more information visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org/restaurant-week or call (218) 444-8929.