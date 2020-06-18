BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota will host a live, virtual hiring fair from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, to help prospective employees discover if the job they are interested in and Sanford is a good fit for them.

Attendees will be able to engage live with recruiters gaining unparalleled access to Sanford Health. Participants will also be able to ask and get tailored answers to their questions allowing them to know more about the positions that are available locally and get to know more about what it is like working for Sanford, a release said.

Sanford recruiters will be highlighting all of the local job opportunities via a virtual chat event, including:

RNs

LPNs

Medical Assistants

Nursing Assistants

Radiology Technicians

Surgery Technicians

Therapists

Laboratory technicians

Environmental Services

Food Services

For more information about the virtual fair and to register, visit https://san.fo/3hkITWs