MINNEAPOLIS — In the span of a couple of days last month, the Minnesota Freedom Fund went from a fledgling local nonprofit to a viral sensation that has since eclipsed more than $30 million in donations.

That outpouring of support came in response to George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day and the massive protests that followed.

Although the movement started in the Twin Cities, and eventually reached an international stage, somewhere along the way the Minnesota Freedom Fund emerged as a worthy cause, raising so much money that it actually had to tell people to stop donating.

As the money started to roll in, with big-name celebrities like Justin Timberlake calling for donations, board member Jared Mollenkof recalls going through a full palette of emotions.

Thrilled. Overwhelmed. Terrified

“All of those things at once,” Mollenkof said. “It was a huge responsibility to take on knowing that such a small organization was being entrusted by so many people with so much money.”

In an effort to be transparent, the Minnesota Freedom Fund disclosed on Twitter earlier this week that it had spent well over $200,000 of the money raised, which immediately sparked criticism from people saying it wasn’t nearly enough.

That overall reaction was reasonable, according to Mollenkof, who said he understands why so many people are calling for transparency right now. After all, the Minnesota Freedom Fund is a local nonprofit that had previously never broken $200,000 in annual donations.

“I completely get being afraid that this moment is going to be co-opted by people that don’t have the interests of black activists at heart,” Mollenkof said. “There are people that genuinely want to hold folks accountable in service to the movement, and that doesn’t bother me at all.

What does bother Mollenkof are the people pushing a more divisive rhetoric.

“I think the reality is that a number of right-wing organizations were involved in orchestrating some of the outrage, and that’s fairly obvious by looking at my (social media) mentions,” Mollenkof said. “That’s frustrating when people get distracted by folks that are not engaging in a good-faith conversation.”

There was also misinformation spread on social media saying the board of directors comprised mostly white people. That information was outdated, according to Mollenkof, who added that four of seven current board members are people of color.

As for how the Minnesota Freedom Fund plans to handle the unprecedented number of donations, Mollenkof emphasized that it’s going to take some time. While it has bailed out every protester it has become aware of over the past few weeks, it needs to continue to grow to make an even bigger impact down the road.

As recently as last month the local nonprofit — which was established in 2016 and pays bail bonds mostly for inmates booked on low-level charges — had one full-time employee and a part-time employee. It now has two full-time employees and one part-time employee on staff and is committed to widening its reach across the state.

There are already tangible signs of growth, according to Mollenkof, who said the Minnesota Freedom Fund has bailed out 50 people exactly in the past few weeks. For context, it bailed just shy of 130 people total from New Year’s Day to Memorial Day.

“Just an enormous scaling up in the rate at which we are bailing people out,” Mollenkof said. “We are continuing to pick up momentum, too, which is exciting for us.”

That’s largely due to the influx in donations, which Mollenkof still has a hard time contextualizing in the grand scheme of things. This wasn’t a select group of billionaires that cut a bunch of large checks. This was more than a million individual donors that wanted to make a difference.

“I think it was something like $46 for our average donation,” Mollenkof said. “Just an incredible number of people wanting to do something in this moment and entrusting us to help them do that.”

Maybe the biggest thing Mollenkof wants people to understand is that the local nonprofit was not created in response to the protests. The Minnesota Freedom Fund’s ultimate goal has always been to abolish a “discriminatory, coercive and oppressive” system of cash-bail that disproportionately punishes low-income people.

“We wanted to bail out protesters, and we let people know we were going to bail out every single protester (who) got arrested,” Mollenkof said. “We were bailing people out before that, though, and we are going to keep bailing people out until the government abolishes this unjust practice.”