ST. PAUL -- Area programs will be receiving funding awarded in the most recent round of grants from the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline program.

The grants give dual trainees the opportunity to earn while they learn and help businesses meet their workforce needs. Four industries with in-demand, high-growth occupations are eligible to receive grants: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services and information technology.

"We're hearing stories of how the COVID-19 pandemic has Minnesotans re-thinking the importance and value of higher education as the path to achieving their career goals," Commissioner Dennis Olson, Minnesota Office of Higher Education said in a release. "This employer/student partnership is finding increased success and value this year, both in terms of meeting individual goals, as well as addressing changing workforce needs."

This year, more than $2 million of the grants are being awarded to companies located in greater Minnesota. Employees will earn a wide variety of industry-recognized degrees, certificates and credentials as part of this program that will help improve their skills and advance their careers. The grants will support 31 employers in advanced manufacturing, two in agriculture, 15 in health care and one in information technology. All employers invest in their employees, ensuring robust training programs that require additional, ongoing resources.

The Minnesota Office of Higher Education administers the Dual Training Grant program, in collaboration with the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline at the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Grant funds can be used to cover the cost of dual trainees' tuition, fees and required materials for the related instruction training in program occupations.

Grants are being awarded to the following area Minnesota organizations:

Greater Bemidji – Bemidji

Sanford Health Network – Bemidji

Red Lake Comprehensive Health Services – Red Lake

Lamb Weston RDO Frozen – Park Rapids

"The Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline pairs on-the-job training and classroom learning to provide skills for workers while helping employers meet their workforce needs," Nancy Leppink, DLI commissioner said in the release. "Apprenticeships and dual training are important training models that help Minnesota employers recruit and retain employees. We are excited to continue our support of these programs with this new round of grants."

For more information about Dual Training Grants contact Megan Fitzgibbon at (651) 355-0606 or megan.fitzgibbon@state.mn.us. For more information about the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline contact Annie Welch, program manager, at (651) 284-5353 or annie.welch@state.mn.us.