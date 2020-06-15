BLACKDUCK -- The Blackduck Area Farmers Market season will kick off on Wednesday, July 15. It will continue each Wednesday during the summer and will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Blackduck Wayside Rest, at 72 Frontage Rd.

Due to the coronavirus, precautions will be made for the safety of vendors and visitors. Vendors are recommended to wear a mask and practice social-distancing.

For more information and updates, check the Blackduck Farmers Market Facebook page or contact Connie Moen at (218) 835-4386 or Tyrone Moen at (218) 835-8377.