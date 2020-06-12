10 years ago

June 13, 2010 -- 18-year-old Chris Dudley, driving the No. 70 Wissota Midwest Modified J-car at Bemidji Speedway, stated, “I race because I love speed. It gets the blood pumping and the feeling when you finish well is the best. When I was growing up I really enjoyed watching Todd McClellan race his No. 41 super stock and Jerry Messner in his No. 18 street stock.”

25 years ago

June 13, 1995 -- The Bemidji School Board selected a new superintendent after completing three days of interviewing candidates. Board Chairman Neil Skogerboe announced a tentative agreement was reached with Rollie Morud, currently superintendent of Dickinson (N.D.) Public Schools. According to Skogerboe, the entire board arrived at a consensus on Morud.

50 years ago

June 13, 1970 -- “I’ve worked all my life,” said 98-year-old Fred Troppman, “I guess that’s my bad habit.” Fred, who celebrated his 98th birthday, has no thoughts of retiring. “People die if they retire,” he said. Fred has been in business in Bemidji for over 70 years, having purchased his store at 3rd and America when he moved here in 1900.

100 years ago

June 13, 1920 -- A Soo Line freight train, headed for Bemidji, derailed about three miles east of Cass Lake with no injuries. A wrecking train and crew were sent to the scene and it will take about twelve hours to clear the tracks. The passenger train to Duluth was about six hours late and the westbound train an hour late. The cause was the derailment of one of the cars.