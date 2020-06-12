ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recently recognized 40 wastewater treatment facilities in northwestern Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance, including Bemidji and several other local facilities.

To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations, a release said.

The following facilities in northwestern Minnesota have received the award:

Akeley WWTP, Akeley

Alexandria Lakes Area Sanitary District, Alexandria

Alberta WWTP, Alberta

Alvarado WWTP, Alvarado

Ashby WWTP, Ashby

Bagley WWTP, Bagley

Barrett WWTP, Barrett

Bemidji WWTP, Bemidji

Carlos WWTP, Carlos

Chokio WWTP, Chokio

Dumont WWTP, Dumont

Elbow Lake WWTP, Elbow Lake

Evansville WWTP, Evansville

Fergus Falls WWTP, Fergus Falls

Otter Tail Power Co. – Hoot Lake Plant, Fergus Falls

Fisher WWTP, Fisher

Fosston WWTP, Fosston

Garfield WWTP, Garfield

Hallock WWTP, Hallock

Hancock WWTP, Hancock

Millerville WWTP, Millerville

Miltona WWTP, Miltona

Moorhead WWTP, Moorhead

NuStar – Pipeline Corridor, Moorhead

New York Mills WWTP, New York Mills

Ogema WWTP, Ogema

Oslo WWTP, Oslo

MDNR Itasca State Park, Park Rapids

Parkers Prairie WWTP, Parkers Prairie

Perham WWTP, Perham

Red Lake Falls WWTP, Red Lake Falls

Rothsay WWTP, Rothsay

7-Clans Casino WWTP, Thief River Falls

Viking WWTP, Viking

Villard WWTP, Villard

Marvin Windows and Doors, Warroad

Waubun WWTP, Waubun

Wendell WWTP, Wendell

Williams WWTP, Williams

Wolf Lake WWTP, Wolf Lake

“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality,” Joe Braun, an Environmental Specialist with the Industrial Wastewater/Stormwater Compliance and Enforcement Unit at MPCA, said in a release. “It is this kind of difficult work that has enabled Minnesota to significantly reduce pollution coming from point sources like sewage treatment facilities.”

A total of 311 wastewater treatment facilities across Minnesota are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Community, institution, or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates.

A complete list of winners is available on the MPCA’s Wastewater Treatment Facility Operations Award webpage.