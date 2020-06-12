ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recently recognized 40 wastewater treatment facilities in northwestern Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance, including Bemidji and several other local facilities.
To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations, a release said.
The following facilities in northwestern Minnesota have received the award:
- Akeley WWTP, Akeley
- Alexandria Lakes Area Sanitary District, Alexandria
- Alberta WWTP, Alberta
- Alvarado WWTP, Alvarado
- Ashby WWTP, Ashby
- Bagley WWTP, Bagley
- Barrett WWTP, Barrett
- Bemidji WWTP, Bemidji
- Carlos WWTP, Carlos
- Chokio WWTP, Chokio
- Dumont WWTP, Dumont
- Elbow Lake WWTP, Elbow Lake
- Evansville WWTP, Evansville
- Fergus Falls WWTP, Fergus Falls
- Otter Tail Power Co. – Hoot Lake Plant, Fergus Falls
- Fisher WWTP, Fisher
- Fosston WWTP, Fosston
- Garfield WWTP, Garfield
- Hallock WWTP, Hallock
- Hancock WWTP, Hancock
- Millerville WWTP, Millerville
- Miltona WWTP, Miltona
- Moorhead WWTP, Moorhead
- NuStar – Pipeline Corridor, Moorhead
- New York Mills WWTP, New York Mills
- Ogema WWTP, Ogema
- Oslo WWTP, Oslo
- MDNR Itasca State Park, Park Rapids
- Parkers Prairie WWTP, Parkers Prairie
- Perham WWTP, Perham
- Red Lake Falls WWTP, Red Lake Falls
- Rothsay WWTP, Rothsay
- 7-Clans Casino WWTP, Thief River Falls
- Viking WWTP, Viking
- Villard WWTP, Villard
- Marvin Windows and Doors, Warroad
- Waubun WWTP, Waubun
- Wendell WWTP, Wendell
- Williams WWTP, Williams
- Wolf Lake WWTP, Wolf Lake
“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality,” Joe Braun, an Environmental Specialist with the Industrial Wastewater/Stormwater Compliance and Enforcement Unit at MPCA, said in a release. “It is this kind of difficult work that has enabled Minnesota to significantly reduce pollution coming from point sources like sewage treatment facilities.”
A total of 311 wastewater treatment facilities across Minnesota are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Community, institution, or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates.
A complete list of winners is available on the MPCA’s Wastewater Treatment Facility Operations Award webpage.