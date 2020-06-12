BEMIDJI -- As the number of coronavirus cases across the state begin to slow, Beltrami County Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen says her department is remaining ready for potential outbreaks.

"Many of the areas are slowing down, most notably the counties in the metro area, where the main part of the population lives," Borgen said. "While we're seeing a reduction there, though, there are several counties around the state that are still experiencing significant gains."

Neighboring counties have seen such outbreaks, with Itasca recording 58 cases and Pennington counting 50. Beltrami County, meanwhile, has reported a total of 21 cases, and the health department is tracking three active ones.

"We have three cases and they're in their isolation period, so they're all self-isolating at their homes," Borgen said. "Everyone else is out of their two-week isolation."

In other surrounding counties, the total cases reported are:

Cass County with 11.

Clearwater County with three.

Hubbard County with five.

Koochiching County with nine.

Marshall County with 12.

Roseau County with six.

"It doesn't take that many cases in some of these lesser populated counties to challenge a health care system, so that's what we're watching now," Borgen said. "We know we have community sectors and businesses where we could experience an outbreak at any time, so we're keeping an eye out for that."

Across the whole state, there have been 29,795 positive cases and 25,028 are out of the isolation period. Since the outbreak began, there have been 1,274 COVID-19-related deaths, with 1,015 in assisted living facilities.

The coronavirus has resulted in 3,557 total hospitalizations, with 403 currently in hospitals and 191 specifically needing ICU treatment rooms.