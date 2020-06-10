BEMDIJI -- The Beltrami Area Suicide Prevention Program will host their annual "Taking Steps Toward Hope" run, walk or skate virtually between Aug. 1 and Sept. 12.

Those interested in participating may do so in any location they wish, including their own treadmill. Runners can submit their results, including a photo of their time on a fitness tracker of their choice. If they are not happy with the results, or want to compete again, it is an additional $10 for a chance to beat your time.

Medals will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in each age category. All participants are encouraged to send pictures of their event, team members and share their story.

Registration is $35 per person, or when four or more are registered at the same time, registration drops to $30 each. For more information and to register, visit www.bemidjirunwalkskate.org.

You Matter Chalk Challenge

The Beltrami Area Suicide Prevention Program is also encouraging the community to join in their "You Matter Chalk Challenge" by spreading the message “#YouMatterBemidji” using sidewalk chalk art or other art methods. Participants are encouraged to be creative and share on social media with the hashtag #YouMatterBemidji, and send pictures and videos to www.bemidjirunwalkskate.org.

Businesses will have the ability to showcase their staff, product and mission via social media, all while telling the community that they matter. Fill Bemidji with the message “You Matter” in effort to show community resilience in difficult times, a release said.

The challenge will help raise awareness for mental health and Evergreen Youth and Family Services suicide prevention efforts.