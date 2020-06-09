10 years ago

June 10, 2010 -- Don’t pitch your tent just yet at Lake Vermilion State Park, and don’t even think about driving that motorhome to a campground there, but state officials say activity will pick up this summer now that Minnesota owns the land. Gov. Tim Pawlenty signed an agreement to pay U.S. Steel $18 million for 3,000 acres along Lake Vermilion in northeastern Minnesota.

25 years ago

June 10, 1995 -- The Bemidji American Legion baseball team won't have to travel by car caravan anymore. Legion Manager Bill Rice donated a 20-passenger bus. Team members sanded the bus at Steve Johnson's auto body shop in Nymore to prepare it for painting. Coach Jim Grimm said "it'll help with team unity and less worries about staying in a caravan..."

50 years ago

June 10, 1970 -- Next year there will be an increased number of Industrial Arts classes available for girls at Bemidji High School. Six girls; Judy Heilman, Marla Jenson, Janice Fenske, Cathy Wackwitz, Norene Nelson and Elaine Eggert, were enrolled In the co-educational architectural drafting class taught by Charlie Grillo. All of the girls found the course beneficial.

100 years ago

June 10, 1920 -- The committee on arrangements and entertainment of the Northern Minnesota Development Association made tentative plans for the entertainment and housing of the delegates, guests and their friends. They will be met at the train and escorted to headquarters at the Markham Hotel. Guests that may arrive in automobiles will be piloted to headquarters.